Raul R. Resendez - 78 years of age passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1941 in Alice, Texas to Rosendo and Maria Rios Resendez. He was a construction worker for many years. He enjoyed family gathering and accompanying his son to sporting events. He had a heart of gold always ready to lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Viola Cornejo Resendez; his parents; two brothers, Reynaldo and Samuel Resendez and three sisters, Beatrice Hurd, Ester Defner and Dora Padron.
Survivors include one son, Rene (Ludy) Resendez of Alice, Texas; one granddaughter, Daniela Ruiz and one sister, Hilda (Leon) Parma of Tyan, Texas. He is also survived by his late wife's family and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:30 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019