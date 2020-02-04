Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Rebecca Middleton Guerra


1965 - 2020
Rebecca Middleton Guerra Obituary
Rebecca Middleton Guerra, born to Robert Daniel and Charline R. Middleton on October 5, 1965, passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 54. She was a graduate of AC Jones High School in Beeville, TX. Rebecca worked as a Deputy City Clerk for the city of Alice for 19 years and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her family. Her favorite pass times were playing board games, solving mystery puzzles, and playing Uno with her grandchildren; she was also an avid sports fan and loved to dance. Rebecca was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert D. and Charline R. Middleton.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Roberto Guerra; three sons, Leo M. Rosalez (†Ashely), their children, Alliy, Catlyn, Cathryn, and Leo Maris; Tyler W. Rosalez (Monica), their children, Tyler Ryan and Jacob Daniel; and Marcos E. Rosalez (Marivel), their children, Maddie Lynn and Marcos, Jr.; and two sisters, Debbie Sproles ( Billy) and Charlotte Grimes (Scott).
The family will receive condolences on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12:30 PM to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for a funeral mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 1:00 PM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Rebecca M. Guerra may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020
