Refugio Ricardo "Cuco" Perez, age 70 and a lifelong resident of Mirando City, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 24, 2020, after being hospitalized for an extended illness at Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born on August 8, 1949 to Refugio and Teaodora Guzman Perez in Laredo, TX. Refugio was a 1969 graduate of Mirando City High School and he proudly served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1976.
He is preceded in death by his parents; uncle and aunt, Jose and Maria Cavazos; brothers-in-law, Bruno Cardenas and Oscar Trejo; and nephew, Mark Cardenas.
Ricardo is survived by his three sisters, Marta Martinez Cardenas of Phoenix, AZ, Yolanda Perez Black of Oiton, TX, and Veronica Perez Trejo of Alice, TX; one niece, Raquel Cardenas (Jay Wigginton) of Phoenix, AZ; two nephews, Jerry Cardenas (Danette) of Chandler, AZ and Jason Trejo of Alice, TX; and numerous other relatives.
The family will have a private graveside service at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, TX at a later date.
Services entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home, Alice, TX.
