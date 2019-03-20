|
|
MADISON, ALABAMA - Our beloved brother, Rene Gabriel "Bigo" Gonzalez of Alice, Texas entered his eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019 to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born on December 10, 1968 to the late Frank III and Estella Gonzalez of Alice, Texas. He graduated from Alice High School in 1987. Bigo was previously employed as a school security by Alice Independent School District for 14 years and was currently employed by Arepet Express of McAllen, Texas. He was a certified Peace Officer for numerous years. Bigo enjoyed detailing vehicles of friends and acquaintances. Bigo was a very giving person who was always willing and ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He also loved to attend heavy metal (Ozzy Osbourne) concerts and was an avid Spurs and Broncos fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Gonzalez III and Estela Gonzalez; maternal grandparents, Pedro and Josefa Gutierrez; paternal grandparents, Frank Jr. and Raquel (Rachel) Gonzalez; and a great-niece, Annabelle Ayissa De Leon.
He is survived by his sisters, Adriana "Nanie" Gonzalez of Baytown, Texas, Juanita "Toto" (Julio R. Jr.) Dominguez of Green Acres, Texas; and one brother, Frank IV (Noemi) of Ben Bolt, Texas; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6 till 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice with a rosary being recited at 7 pm that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas. Interment will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019