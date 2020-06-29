PALITO BLANCO - Rene R. Gutierrez, 42 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in a Corpus Christi Hospital after a short illness. He was born in Alice, Texas on February 23, 1978 to his parents, Roland and Dina Gutierrez. He was a 1997 graduate of Ben Bolt Palito Blanco High School. He enjoyed shopping, eating out at restaurants, driving the mule with his nieces and nephews around his ranch, going to the movies and watching Harry Potter. He was always very thoughtful and always would send birthday cards to family members.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gilberto Gutierrez; his maternal grandparents, Roberto and Cedelia Cadena; step grandfather, Leo Rodriguez and an uncle, John Edward Gutierrez.
Rene is survived by his parents, Roland and Dina Gutierrez of Palito Blanco, Texas; two brothers, Roland (Lucy) Gutierrez from Green Acres, Texas, Gabriel R. Gutierrez (Savayda Prather) of Palito Blanco, Texas; two nephews, Jonathan Abrian Gutierrez and Ryan Michael Gutierrez; one niece, Andrea Reneé Gutierrez; maternal grandmother, Connie Rodriguez of La Parrita Community, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego. Services will conclude at the church and cremation will follow.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.