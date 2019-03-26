|
Retha Mae Montgomery, 83 years of age, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in a local nursing home. She was born June 21, 1935 in Swainsboro, Gregoria to Anthony and Mona Smith Turner. She was a Tupperware sales representative for many years. She lived in Alice during her last years, along with her brother, Lamar Turner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her seven sisters; two brothers; and one son, Stanley Turner.
Survivors include one daughter, Evelyn Borne of Louisiana and one brother, Lamar Turner of Alice, Texas.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel and funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M in the chapel. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery of Alice, Texas.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019