Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Retha Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Retha Mae Montgomery


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Retha Mae Montgomery Obituary
Retha Mae Montgomery, 83 years of age, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in a local nursing home. She was born June 21, 1935 in Swainsboro, Gregoria to Anthony and Mona Smith Turner. She was a Tupperware sales representative for many years. She lived in Alice during her last years, along with her brother, Lamar Turner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her seven sisters; two brothers; and one son, Stanley Turner.

Survivors include one daughter, Evelyn Borne of Louisiana and one brother, Lamar Turner of Alice, Texas.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel and funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M in the chapel. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery of Alice, Texas.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now