Reymundo S. Garcia, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Reymundo was born on June 12, 1948 to his parents, Porfirio and Maria S. Garcia, in Alice, TX. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He served his country (Vietnam - US Army), was a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin (1977 - Double Major), served The City of Alice (City Councilman), Retired from Celenese (27 yrs), and most importantly he was a great provider to his family. He dedicated a lot of his time helping others and helping his community. He did great work for the city of Alice and served his community for over 10 years. He was also a member of St. Joseph Church, the Knights of Columbus, Jayces, Alice Boys and Girls Club, was President of the Alice Pan American Golf Association, The University of Texas Lifetime Member, and numerous city and regional committees. Above all of his many accomplishments, he loved being a grandpa to his 3 grandchildren. He loved to tell them stories and pass along the words of wisdom that he learned throughout his life time, stories and lessons that his father taught him.
He is preceded in death by his son, Porfirio Rey Garcia; parents, Porfirio and Maria Garcia; brother, Arnoldo Garcia; and nephew, Jose "Joey" G. Enriquez.
Reymundo is survived by his wife, Melba D. Garcia; daughter, Denorah M. Garcia (Russell D. Prophet); grandchildren, Joshua Garcia, Russell E. Prophet, and Tiana R. Prophet; siblings, Margaret Enriquez (Jose), Minerva Chapa (†Arnoldo), Roberto Garcia (Josie), and Alberto Garcia; sister-in-law, Rosie Garcia, caregiver, Alexia Olvera; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Servings as Pallbearers, Ruben Valerio, Arturo Barrios, Marcus Rubio, and Oscar Diaz. Honorary Pallbearers, Pres Saenz, Armondo Hughes, and the late Dr. Ruben M. Garcia.
Mr. Garcia's family will notify family and friends date and time they may attend services. The family will receive condolences on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St. with a Holy Rosary to follow. Interment will be held at Old Collins Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
In an effort to comply with the state and local government guidelines regarding gatherings during this difficult time and to slow the spread of COVID-19; Treviño Funeral Home will allow 10 family members/friends to attend funeral services in our facility.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 25 to May 8, 2020