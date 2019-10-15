|
|
BEN BOLT - Reynaldo F. Escamilla, known to all as "Rey", but "Popo" to his first granddaughter, "Mickey", and "Papo" to his second granddaughter "Seli" and only grandson "Bubba". He was born on June 18, 1937 in Runge, Texas and passed away in his home on October 13, 2019 at the age of 82. He married "Kena", his wife of 58 years, on September 17, 1961 and had three children. Dad was a hard-working man who always provided for his family. He was a caring husband, father, brother, uncle grandfather, and loyal friend. Dad loved to serve people, veterans, and the church. Dad started his career in the US Army, serving 4 years, then became a reservist for about 11 years. Dad worked as a butcher for Alice packing company, served as an EMT ambulance driver, worked in the oilfield, worked at Bowden Ford as a porter for many years, and also served as volunteer firefighter before becoming a fulltime firefighter for the City of Alice where he retired after a 20-year career. After retiring, Dad served with the burial association, Woodmen of the World, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Knights of Columbus, and Mutualistas. Dad was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Agapita Escamilla; in-laws, Teodora Sanchez and Roman Bentancourt Sr.; sister, Mercedes Escamilla; and brother, Fidencio Escamilla.
Survivors include his loving wife, Eugenia "Kena" Escamilla; daughter, Melissa (Margaret) Escamilla; sons, Ray (Monica) Escamilla Jr., and Roel (Sandra) Escamilla; three grandchildren, Dominique Elizabeth "Mickey" (Austin) Willborn, Liseli Estel Escamilla and Joaquin Sergio Escamilla and several nieces and nephews that include Mario Alberto Escamilla whom was like another son.
Visitation will be from 5 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United Veterans Burial Association.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gerald Sioco-Cardiology of San Antonio, Haven Skilled Services of San Diego and especially his daughter in law, LVN Sandra Escamilla and LVN Anna Sanchez.
Serving as pallbearers will be grandson, Austin T. Willborn, nephews Fidencio Escamilla Jr. and David Escamilla and fellow firefighters, Captain Adan Garcia, Lt. Jr. Gonzalez, Lt. Cody Scheible and firefighter, Joe Esquivel.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019