Reynaldo G. Rios Sr. – 72 years of age passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence in Kingsville, Texas. Reynaldo was a native of Alice, Texas residing in Kingsville for about 10 years. He was born July 19, 1948 in Alice, Texas to Roman and Anita G. Rios. He was a truck driver for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Roman Rios Jr. and one sister, Raquel Rios.
Survivors include his companion, Janie Garza of Kingsville, Texas; one son, Reynaldo G. Rios Jr of Alice, Texas; three brothers, Abelino Rios, Ruben (Maria) Rios Sr., and Roel (Rachel) Govea all of Alice, Texas, his former wife and mother of his son Bidelia Bernal of Alice, Texas and four sisters, Elda Vela, Dalia (Vicente) Benavides, Minerva Barrera all of Alice, Texas and Gloria (Martin Romo) Vargas of Mineola, Texas.
Because of the circumstance we are living in now with COVID-19 Pandemic we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the executive order from the Governor of Texas, orders of the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home till 1:30 P.M. Ten immediate family members will remain in the chapel for a 2:00 P.M. Chapel service. Honoring his wishes cremation will follow. The family just ask for your thoughts and prayers during their time of grief.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020