Reynaldo Palacios III entered to eternal rest on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his residence after a sudden illness. He was born on October 7, 1961 in Alice, Texas to Reynaldo and Delma G. Palacios. He was a graduate from Alice High school. He became a Diesel Mechanic by trade. He worked for various oil companies around the Alice area. He enjoyed life to the fullest and took pride in his passion for his Harley Davison Bikes. His love for the motorcycles took him to having his Harleys custom built. Rey will always be remembered by his nephews and nieces for unconditional love to them in a special way to each individual one.
Rey was preceded in death by his parents, Reynaldo and Delma G. Palacios.
Survivors include two sisters, Annette (Gilbert) Martinez and Sally (Angel) Galvan Both of Alice, Texas and two aunts, Diana P. Valadez of Alice, Texas and Melva Alegria of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the New Collins cemetery.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
