Reynaldo Vidal, born to Jesus and Juanita Vidal, Sr. on February 25, 1939, passed away on November 19th, 2019 at the age of 80. He proudly served in the United States Army. He worked in the oil and gas industry as a mechanic, was a self-employed truck driver for 23 years, and enjoyed serving as an Altar Server Director and Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church for many years. Reynaldo was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, Patricio Vidal, Eluterio Vidal, Florentino Vidal, Tomas Vidal, and Jesus Vidal, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Vicenta V. Vidal; son, Fred Vidal (Mary Jo); daughters, Angela Rae Vidal (Nick) and Yvonne Marie Avila (Paul); seven grandchildren, Leanna, Tina, Samantha Vidal, Nicolas Hunter Garcia, and Hannah, Leyla, and Noah Avila; one great-granddaughter, Lily Villalobos; one brother, Luis Vidal (Tomasita); two sisters, Juanita Vidal and Sarita Perez (Omar).
The family will receive condolences on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, TX for a funeral mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment with military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Reynaldo Vidal may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019