RIOS - Ric Montemayor, 50 years of age, was called home to be with the Lord to join loved ones and fellow service men and women, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Falfurrias, Texas on April 2, 1970 to his parents, Reynaldo and Guadalupe Montemayor. He was a 1989 graduate of Premont High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 8 years and received several achievement medals. He was previously employed as a safety supervisor and was currently employed as a Human Resources Manager. He enjoyed golfing, football, barbequing, hunting and especially spending time with his family. He devoted his life to God, his family , his country and safety.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Canales; his paternal grandparents, Corando and Flumencia Montemayor; his maternal grandparents, Alfredo and Paula Canales.
Ric is survived by his loving wife of 19 years of marriage, Cassandra Montemayor of Rios, Texas; his children, Britny (Orlando) Vega, Demetria (Sierra) Sanchez and Destiny Montemayor all of Corpus Christi, Texas; Ric G. Montemayor and Oliver Montemayor both of Rios Texas; five grandchildren, Ava Garza, Brenna Vega, Roland Vega, Lexxi Vega, Paislee De Los Santos; his father, Reynaldo Montemayor Sr. of Premont, Texas; his parents-in-law, Gerald (Margo) Rios and Annette Rios; two brothers, Reynaldo Montemayor Jr., Carlos Montemayor; three sisters, Irasema (Fransisco) Quintanilla, Marissa Carrales, Myra Oliver; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wearing masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas with Pastor Baldemar Alarcon and Pastor Servandito Torres officiating. Military Graveside Service and Interment will follow at Robert Lee Rios Cemetery in Rios Community, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.