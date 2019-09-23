|
Ricardo G. Santos Jr. peacefully went to be with the lord on September 21, 2019. He was born in Benavides, Tx on February 20, 1944 to Ricardo Santos Sr. and Minerva G. Santos.
In 1961 he met, then married the love of his life Enedina A. Santos. He was an avid outdoorsman who began taking his family to Garner State Park in 1974, a continued tradition to this day.
He began playing softball in the early 70's in Alice, TX where he made a name for himself in the community. His love for softball continued in Corpus Christi, thru the 80's. For several years,
he was also a little league umpire in Coprus Christ at both Westside and Southside leagues.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo Santos Sr and Minerva Santos, brothers, Johnny Santos and Rodolfo Santos.
He is survived by 3 sisters, Irma Ramirez, Norma Romero and Rosa Garcia (Tony) and one brother, Oscar Santos (Otilia).
He leaves behind a loving wife of 57 years, Enedina A. Santos, one son, Ricardo Santos III (Veronica) and 5 daughters, Cynthia Guerra (Lupe), Arleen Santos, Velma Santos,
Patricia Padron (Mike) and Roxanna Ashurst (Rory). 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3502 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019