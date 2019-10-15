|
Ricardo M. Canales of Benavides, TX passed away on October 13, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on September 12, 1938 to Rodolfo and Aurelia Canales. He was a loving and hardworking husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a dedicated employee of Price Drilling for 46 years. Ricardo enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to casinos; but most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Noe Canales; grandson, Mike. F. Salinas, Jr.; parents, Rodolfo and Aurelia Canales; and brother, Arnoldo Canales.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Alicia G. Canales; son, Rick Canales; daughter, Melissa (J.A.) Hernandez; brothers, Rodolfo R. (Irma) Canales, Jose Raul (Consuelo) Canales, Andres (Rita) Canales, Ramiro (Ma. Lourdes) Canales, Albino (Mary Ann) Canales; sister, Gerry (Arturo Maldonado) Canales; grandchildren, Derrick Canales, Jessica Canales, Cassandra Canales, Monique Salinas, John A. Hernandez, and Victoria Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Tristen, E.J., and Mario.; and numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., from 5:00 PM to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM that evening. A chapel service will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice at 10 AM. Cremation will follow.
Written condolences for the family of Ricardo M. Canales may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
