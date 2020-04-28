Home

Franklin Funeral Home
914 3Rd St
Floresville, TX 78114
(830) 393-0459
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Assembly of God Cemetery
Poth, TX
View Map
Richard Lee Serna


1927 - 2020
Richard Lee Serna Obituary
Richard Lee Serna passed away in Floresville, Texas on April 25, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on November 23, 1927. Richard was a member of the United States Marine Corps. His passion for cars led him to business ownership of several body shops under the name Richard's Paint & Body Shop in Mathis, Houston, and finally settled in Alice where he spent his remaining years before retiring from the business. Richard was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him dearly. He enjoyed traveling and family was always his first priority.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Leonardo Serna; mother, Maria Lerma; brother, Robert Serna; half-brother, Leonardo Serna, Jr.; and nephews, Bobby Lee Serna and Rudy Serna.

Richard is survived by his wife, Maria Cruz Serna of Floresville, Texas. He is also survived by his daughter, Mary Louise (Emerico) Perez; two grandchildren, Lisa Miller, and JR (Celeste) Godines; seven great-grandchildren, Justin Rodriguez of Kerrville, Texas, Jonathan Rodriguez, Matthew Rodriguez, Bryan Godines, Kelsie Miller, Ducky Godines, and Brandy Godines all of Alice, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are being entrusted by Franklin Funeral Home in Floresville, Texas. A private graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Assembly of God Cemetery in Poth, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to your local Veterans Administration or the Boys & Girls Club of Alice.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020
