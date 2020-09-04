1/
Richard Wayne Lynch
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Wayne Lynch age 74
Passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in a Kingsville hospital following a short illness.
Richard was born to Milton and Gray (Pulliam) Lynch on Sept. 24, 1945 in Richmond, VA. He proudly Served in the US Army. He was a self employed Mechanic for many years.
Survivors:
Wife: Dee Stallings of Alice, Tx.
Mother: May Lynch
2 sisters:
Theresa Baker of Taylorsville, GA.
Carol Cunningham of Douglas, GA.
2 brothers:
Alfred Lynch of Baltimore, Maryland
Melvin Lynch of Mansfield, GA.

There will be private family services held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved