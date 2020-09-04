Richard Wayne Lynch age 74
Passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in a Kingsville hospital following a short illness.
Richard was born to Milton and Gray (Pulliam) Lynch on Sept. 24, 1945 in Richmond, VA. He proudly Served in the US Army. He was a self employed Mechanic for many years.
Survivors:
Wife: Dee Stallings of Alice, Tx.
Mother: May Lynch
2 sisters:
Theresa Baker of Taylorsville, GA.
Carol Cunningham of Douglas, GA.
2 brothers:
Alfred Lynch of Baltimore, Maryland
Melvin Lynch of Mansfield, GA.
There will be private family services held at a later date.
