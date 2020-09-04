Richard Wayne Lynch age 74

Passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in a Kingsville hospital following a short illness.

Richard was born to Milton and Gray (Pulliam) Lynch on Sept. 24, 1945 in Richmond, VA. He proudly Served in the US Army. He was a self employed Mechanic for many years.

Survivors:

Wife: Dee Stallings of Alice, Tx.

Mother: May Lynch

2 sisters:

Theresa Baker of Taylorsville, GA.

Carol Cunningham of Douglas, GA.

2 brothers:

Alfred Lynch of Baltimore, Maryland

Melvin Lynch of Mansfield, GA.



There will be private family services held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store