Robert Eugene Dismang
1943 - 2020
FREER - Robert Eugene Dismang 76 years of age went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020 at his residence after a sudden illness. He was born on September 13, 1943 in Lebanon Missouri to Basil and Gladys Dismang. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and spending time with his family. He served our country as a member of the United States Air Force. He served as an Aircraft Mechanic for four years during his enlistment with the Air Force. Bob as he was a known to his family and friends, was a truck driver for over 35 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Gladys Dismang, his mother in law Antonia Leija, father in law Delfino Guardiola, one son Allen Dismang, grandson Gilbert Hernandez and brother in law Javier Guardiola.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years of marriage Connie Dismang of Freer, Texas, one daughter Dora Dismang of Freer, Texas, his sons William (Denice) Dismang of Midlothian, Texas Calvin(Raquel) Dismang of San Antonio, Texas and Aldon Dismang of Portland, Texas, she was raised like a daughter. 18 grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.

Honoring his wishes there will be no services. Family ask to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

