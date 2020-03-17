|
|
Robert Gallegos Sr., 74, passed away March 10, 2020 in Appleton, Wisconsin. He was born in Alice Texas, October 16, 1945 to David and Sofia Gallegos. Robert served with the USMC from November 1962 to November 1966 when he was honorably discharged. He served with the Dallas Police Department and finished his career with the Texas Department of Corrections whereby he retired to the beautiful state of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Sr. and Sofia Gallegos, his brother Oscar Gallegos and his sisters Zoila Gallegos Garza and Sophia Gallegos Garza.
He is survived in death by his three sons, Robert Gallegos Jr., Glenn Edward Gallegos and Eleazar Gallegos; brothers, David, Luis (Mary), Salomon, Albert Gallegos; sister Lydia Gallegos Cantu and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at New Collins Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the United Veterans Burial Association.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 25, 2020