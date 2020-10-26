Robert Joseph Longtine age 59, first born son of the late, Raymond Longtine, and brother of the late, Theresa Longtine, passed away on October 6, 2020.



Bobby took great pride in serving his county in the United States Marine Corps for many years. He worked for L-3 Communications until the time of his death.



He loved to fish and when he was not fishing, he made the tackle. He was in fishing tournaments with his good, long-time friend, Bill Kimbrell. He was friends with Bill and Amanda Kimbrell in south Texas where he resided. They did a lot of things together.



He is survived by his mother, Gwendolyn Longtine of Minnesota; sisters, Mary and Catherine Longtine; and his brother, Peter Longtine all of Minnesota; many friends; three nephews and three nieces.



Per his request, his ashes will be deposited into the waters where he found a profound peace and serenity when he was fishing.



May you have eternal peace and serenity. SEMPER FI



Arrangements entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary Service, 2061 E. Main St. Alice, Tx.

