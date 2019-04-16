|
|
Robert Lee Lopez, born October 16, 1985 in Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on Monday, April 9, 2019, at the age of 33. Robert was dearly loved and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is proceeded in death by his grandfathers, Leonides C. Lopez and Arturo Cardona; aunt, Annabelle Lopez; and uncle, Arturo Cardona, Jr.
Among those left to cherish Robert's memory are his father, Ruben R. Lopez, Sr.; mother, Maria Esther Villanueva (Benito); daughters, Dynasty Chantel Lopez and Dazzelin Rodriguez; son, Michael Aiden Chapa-Lopez; brothers, Ruben Lopez, Jr. (Mona Ortiz) and Rudy Anthony Rudolfo; paternal grandmother, Petra R. Lopez; maternal grandmother, Rosalinda Bueno; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:15 AM to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Mr. Lopez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019