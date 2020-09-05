Roberto M. Perez, 68, passed away September 3, 2020. He was born June 7, 1952 in Robstown, Tx. to Felipe and Concepcion Perez. He lived in Alice, Tx. for 34 years where he raised his children and grand-children. He was a member of Templo De Liberacion where he didn't only find God but also many people who became like family. On January 24, 1975, he married the woman he loved beyond means. Together they created many happy and unforgettable memories that will forever be cherished. Together they have 3 children, Michelle, Melissa, and Robert (Bobby). Robert worked as a night stocker at Wal-Mart for 27 years and he was known as Grandpa/Welo and Mr. Miyagi. He always enjoyed fishing, playing football, working on cars, and working outside on his home. His family meant the world to him and spent as much time with them as he could. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents Felipe and Concepcion Perez; Brother Clemente (Maria) Perez; Sister Julia (Maurico) Gonzales; Nephew Maurico Gonzales III; In-Laws Juan and Emilia Chapa; Brother-in-law Daniel Villanueva; and Niece Herlinda Vela.



Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years Teresa C. Perez; Daughters Michelle Perez, Melissa Perez; Son Robert C. (Nikki) Perez; Grandchildren Lystra (Robert) Chavera, John Robert Perez, Jose Soto, Kaleb Perez, Robert Perez Jr., Abrian Perez, Ariana Perez, Leon Perez; Great-grandchildren Ezekiel, Adilynn, Jasiah, Robert Jr., Zakayla, Zeraiah, Zerenity, and Arya. Sister Juanita (Ted) Vasquez, Jose Maria (Lydia) Perez, and Encarnacion (Late Paula) Gamboa; numerous other relatives and friends.



A visitation will be held Monday September 7, 2020 at 1 PM at Templo De Liberacion 104 Schley Ave. Alice, Tx. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM following the visitation. A burial will follow in the San Diego Cemetery. Visitation and memorial service will be lived streamed via Facebook.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice.



