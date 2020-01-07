Home

Roberto "Bobby" Ramirez Sr.


1959 - 2020
Roberto "Bobby" Ramirez Sr. Obituary
Roberto "Bobby" Ramirez Sr., age 60, passed away January 3, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born July 3, 1959 in Napa, Idaho to Guadalupe Ramirez and Pilar Garcia Ramirez. Roberto worked for South Texas Trucking Company for numerous years. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed the outdoors and barbecuing. Bobby will forever be remembered for his giving character - always having gum and candy available, and his unconditional love for his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe Ramirez and Pilar Garcia Ramirez; sister, Minga Rodriguez; granddaughter, Mia Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Belinda Ramirez of Alice; sons, Bobby Ramirez Jr. (Shelly) of Alice, Michael Ramirez Sr. (Tiffany) of Austin, Jason Ramirez (Rachel) of Alice, and Troy Ramirez (Desiree) of Alice; daughter, Bianca Ramirez of Alice; brothers, Tony Ramirez (Becky), Lupe Ramirez, and Raul Ramirez (Nora) all of Alice; sisters, Janie Luera of Alice, Virginia Ortiz (Frank) of Alice, Maria Morales of Houston; 18 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to be held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Ramirez, Michael Ramirez, Jason Ramirez, Troy Ramirez, Tony Ramirez, Lupe Ramirez, and Joel Watrin.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020
