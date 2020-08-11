FREER - Rodolfo "Rudy" Leal entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital in San Antonio at the age of 67. Rudy was born in Freer, Texas on November 4, 1952 to his parents, the late Ramon and Juanita Leal. He was a graduate from Alice High School Class of 1971 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas A & I Kingsville in 1998. He was employed by Shell Oil Company for 19 years before becoming a teacher and coach for Ben Bolt, Alice, Freer and Benavides ISD's over the next 20+ years of his professional career. During that same period, he also worked as an aquatic director for the City of Alice and was a swim coach for multiple swim teams across South Texas, impacting the lives of hundreds of youth in the process. After retiring as a teacher and coach, he began working as a personal trainer and co-founded the Old Skool Gym, based in Freer, Texas. Rudy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Humberto and Rueben; his father-in-law, Luz Abel Perez.
Rudy is survived by his wife of over 35 years of marriage, Sylvia P. Leal of Freer, Texas; two sons, Rodolfo (Heather) Leal Jr. of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Lucas (Christina) Leal of Twenty Nine Palms, California; two daughters, Delicia (Joe) Saenz and Falina (Alex) Mejia both of Freer, Texas; 13 grandchildren, Izaak, Logan Saenz, Kira, Rocky and Aubriella Leal, Vincent, Charlie, Patrick and Eleanor Leal, Ezekiel, Leilani, Nova and Leonardo Mejia; nieces and nephews, Monica, Victor, Humberto and Gina Leal; mother-in-law, Ida Perez; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas, with a Rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer, Texas. Interment will follow at the Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.