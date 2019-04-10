|
Roel Carlos Saenz, born on November 5, 1933 in San Jose, TX, passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 85. Roel was a longtime co-owner/operator of Alice Radiator Service Inc. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Saenz; parents, Zaragoza and Azucena Lopez Saenz; daughter, Amelia "Amy" († Federico "Kiko") Hinojosa; sisters, Gumecinda († Adan) Lopez and Carolina († Juan) Silvas; and brothers, Reymundo († Zulema) Saenz and Ruben († Julia) Saenz.
Among those left to cherish Roel's memory are his loving daughter, Velma (Lupe) Cantu, Jr.; sons, Adan (Sylvia) Saenz, Carlos (Muriel) Saenz, and Roel Carlos Saenz, II; sister, Esperanza (John) Longoria; brother, Roberto († Diamantina "Mante") Saenz; grandchildren, Crissy (Steve) Cantu, Guadalupe "Lupito" Cantu, III, Emilio Cantu, Marivel Cantu, Roel C. Saenz, III, Samantha Saenz, Roel "Roly" (Amanda) Hinojosa, Adam (Cheryl) Hinojosa, Raul ( Melissa) Saenz, Diana Saenz, Adrian (Caprice) Saenz, Christine (Jeff) Ray, and David (Sevan) Rogers; great-grandchildren, Javier, Ford, Naazir, Marissa, Anthony, Kimberly, Christopher, Nicolas, Savannah, Hannah, Maya, Deziree, Jonathan, Mickaela, Tatiana, Venicio, Matheus, Rebecca, Elena, and Muriel Annie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving condolences on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:15 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 PM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Mr. Saenz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019