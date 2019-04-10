Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Roel Carlos Saenz


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roel Carlos Saenz Obituary
Roel Carlos Saenz, born on November 5, 1933 in San Jose, TX, passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 85. Roel was a longtime co-owner/operator of Alice Radiator Service Inc. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Saenz; parents, Zaragoza and Azucena Lopez Saenz; daughter, Amelia "Amy" († Federico "Kiko") Hinojosa; sisters, Gumecinda († Adan) Lopez and Carolina († Juan) Silvas; and brothers, Reymundo († Zulema) Saenz and Ruben († Julia) Saenz.

Among those left to cherish Roel's memory are his loving daughter, Velma (Lupe) Cantu, Jr.; sons, Adan (Sylvia) Saenz, Carlos (Muriel) Saenz, and Roel Carlos Saenz, II; sister, Esperanza (John) Longoria; brother, Roberto († Diamantina "Mante") Saenz; grandchildren, Crissy (Steve) Cantu, Guadalupe "Lupito" Cantu, III, Emilio Cantu, Marivel Cantu, Roel C. Saenz, III, Samantha Saenz, Roel "Roly" (Amanda) Hinojosa, Adam (Cheryl) Hinojosa, Raul ( Melissa) Saenz, Diana Saenz, Adrian (Caprice) Saenz, Christine (Jeff) Ray, and David (Sevan) Rogers; great-grandchildren, Javier, Ford, Naazir, Marissa, Anthony, Kimberly, Christopher, Nicolas, Savannah, Hannah, Maya, Deziree, Jonathan, Mickaela, Tatiana, Venicio, Matheus, Rebecca, Elena, and Muriel Annie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving condolences on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:15 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 PM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Condolences for the family of Mr. Saenz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019
