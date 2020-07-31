Roel "Rolly" Lazo Jr., 28 years of age, was called home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in a Alice hospital after a sudden illness. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 9, 1991 to his parents, Roel Lazo Sr. and Loura Perez. He attended San Diego High School and was with the Class of 2009. He worked in the oil field for United Vision Co. He enjoyed life and had a smiling face and was a loving husband, father, son, grandson, brother, uncle and cousin who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Elva Lazo; uncle, Alberto Rene Lazo and aunt, Melissa Alaniz.
Rolly is survived by his wife, Reyna Chapa Lazo of San Diego, Texas; two daughters, Serenity Grace Lazo and Heyley Nevaeh Lazo; his fathers, Roel (Dora) Lazo Sr. of San Diego, Texas; his mother, Loura (Roel) Perez of San Diego, Texas; his paternal grandfather, Cristobal Eloy Lazo of San Diego, Texas; his maternal grandparents, Juan and Rosario Garcia of Alice, Texas; two brothers, Bobby Gonzalez of San Diego, Texas; Jacob Ryan Lazo of Dallas, Texas; four step sisters, Erica, Denise, Lilly Kaycee Munoz; three step brothers, Eddie, Lucas Munoz, Roel Perez Jr.; parents-in-law, Daniel and Olivia Gomez; two sisters-in-law, Danielle and Ana Patricia Gomez; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Garza Funeral in San Diego, Texas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on that morning at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.