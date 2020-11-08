SAN DIEGO - Rogelio "China" Lopez Jr. 61 years of age passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Roy was a truck driver working for Oilfield Companies from 1999-2020. His last employment was with Energy Fishing and Rental. Roy was a very generous and giving person and was always willing to help a neighbor or friend. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and his beloved dog Lily May. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rogelio Lopez Sr. and Delia Garza Lopez. Roy is survived by his companion Consuelo "Connie" Rangel, son Andres Lopez, brother Jose Luis (Zelda) Lopez, sisters Aleida L. (David) Luera, Cleo Lopez, grandson Castiel Lopez, his extended family Isela (Roel) Salinas, Ethan Salinas, Chole Salinas, Isabel (Orlando) Luna, Alyssa (Chad) Pendarvis, Anissa Lopez, Andrea Serna, Javier, C.J., Avery, Johnny Munoz and Jesus Munoz II (Deceased), numerous nieces and nephews. Active Pallbearers: Robert Saenz, David Trejo, Santiago Garcia, Rafael Lopez, Roel Salinas, Raul Gonzalez Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego with a Rosary recited at 12 p.m. that morning in the chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. that same morning at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Go to Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Facebook page for Live streaming for those that cannot attend the services. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home and Church. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.