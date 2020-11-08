1/1
Rogelio "China" Lopez Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rogelio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAN DIEGO - Rogelio "China" Lopez Jr. 61 years of age passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Roy was a truck driver working for Oilfield Companies from 1999-2020. His last employment was with Energy Fishing and Rental. Roy was a very generous and giving person and was always willing to help a neighbor or friend. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and his beloved dog Lily May. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rogelio Lopez Sr. and Delia Garza Lopez. Roy is survived by his companion Consuelo "Connie" Rangel, son Andres Lopez, brother Jose Luis (Zelda) Lopez, sisters Aleida L. (David) Luera, Cleo Lopez, grandson Castiel Lopez, his extended family Isela (Roel) Salinas, Ethan Salinas, Chole Salinas, Isabel (Orlando) Luna, Alyssa (Chad) Pendarvis, Anissa Lopez, Andrea Serna, Javier, C.J., Avery, Johnny Munoz and Jesus Munoz II (Deceased), numerous nieces and nephews. Active Pallbearers: Robert Saenz, David Trejo, Santiago Garcia, Rafael Lopez, Roel Salinas, Raul Gonzalez Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego with a Rosary recited at 12 p.m. that morning in the chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. that same morning at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Go to Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Facebook page for Live streaming for those that cannot attend the services. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home and Church. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
08:00 AM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Rosary
12:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved