Rolando Estringel Jr. 53 years of age passed away Monday Oct.19,2020 at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Rolando is a 1986 graduate of Alice High School. Rolando was an active member of the Alice High School Band and the Alice High School Choir. Rolando worked as an LVN in the Coastal Bend area for over 25 years. He enjoyed music, movies, and gathering with family and friends. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend. Rolando was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir for several years. He also played the music for church events such as weddings, funerals and retreats. Rolando is preceded in death by his parents, Rolando Estringel, Sr. and Victoria H. Estringel. He is survived by his siblings; Adriana M. Estringel, Dr. Rogelio "Roy" Estringel, Ludivina (Rene) Resendez, and Virginia Estringel Caldwell -a beloved nephew - Steven Guerra and a beloved niece, Daniela Ruiz, all of Alice, Texas. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alice Cemetery. The Estringel Family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for their hard work and warm services. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements.

