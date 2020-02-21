|
Ramona G. Gonzalez, born to Pedro and Estefana S. Garcia on October 13, 1940 in Palito Blanco, TX, passed away on February 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Mona, as she was known to her family and friends, was known for her sewing skills and the many alterations she would do for friends and acquaintances. She also loved to embroider and make quilts; many of which she made for her children and grandchildren as keepsakes. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed, especially by her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Gonzalez; parents; sister, Esperanza Shaver; and two granddaughters, Rebecca and Monica Guerra.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Patsy Gonzalez, Leticia Gonzalez (Gabriel), and Maria "Teri" Trevino; step-daughter, Leticia Nunez (Joe); two sons, Federico Gonzalez, Jr. (Yvonne) and Rene Gonzalez (Elda); brother, Pedro Garcia (Lucy); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 1:00 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Holy Rosary to be recited at 1:30 PM and Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 2:00 PM. Interment of cremains will be announced at a later date.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020