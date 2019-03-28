|
Ramona H. Olivares, age 73, passed away March 27, 2019 in Alice, Texas. She was born May 17, 1945 in Sandia, Texas to Apolonio Hernandez and Emilia Cornejo. Ramona had a strong work ethic. She was the first lady bus driver to work for REAL of Alice and had worked at Bernal Bakery and Canales Café for numerous years. She also worked in the medical field as a CNA and med aide and was a certified pest control technician for Alice Pest Control. She was a good seamstress which gave her the opportunity to work at Haagers. She enjoyed volunteering for various organizations in Wimberley including the Chamber of Commerce and different thrift shops around town. She also enjoyed all her Wimberley friends and family. Some of her hobbies included fishing, dancing, and horses and loved sewing crafting, and crocheting. Her laughter was infectious and she had a witty character. She was a great cook and was full of words of wisdom and shared her advice. She will forever be remembered for her "leading the charge", her compassionate care for everyone, and her love for her grandchildren whom were her heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Olivares Jr.; parents, Apolonio Hernandez, and Emilia and Pedro Vasquez; and brother in law, Blas Ruiz.
She is survived by one son, Jaime Javier Salinas of Wimberley; one daughter, Sandra Salinas Trejo (Joe) of Alice; brothers, Candelario "Candy" Vasquez (Lupe) of Sandia and Manuel Tovar (Berta) of Brownsville; sister, Rebeca C. Ruiz of Orange Grove; grandchildren, Xavier Tomas Salinas, Adam James Salinas, Mario Viera Jr. (Sarah), Tabitha Marie Viera, and Emily Nicole Viera; great grandchildren, Jackson Rodriguez, Mason Viera, Preston Viera, Sophia Viera, Brayden Viera Garza, Caleb Nathaniel Torres, and Jase Vela; nephews, Adrian Vasquez and Robert Rene Ruiz; numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11 am till 1:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a mass that same day. Burial to follow at Sandia Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019