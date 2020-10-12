1/1
Romulo Garcia
Romulo Garcia, 89 years of age, a native of Benavides, TX, was residing for the last eight years with his daughters in Colleyville, Texas. Romulo went to be with our Heavenly Father on October 8th, 2020. Romulo was a generous, kind, and devoted husband and a cherished father. He was a beloved grandfather and great grandfather. He served our country during the Korean conflict with the United States Air Force. He was also a Fourth Degree Knight (Knights of Columbus), a local CPA, he had his practicing office in Alice for over 20 years, a beloved community businessman. He was the Duval County Tax Assessor Collector in 1984 as well as a member of Alice Rotary, and member of 405 American Legion Chapter of Benavides Texas. He will be forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents Josie and Luz Garcia; wife, Dora P. Garcia; sibling Abuid Garcia; and son, Robert Garcia. 
Romulo is survived by son, Richard (Anabel) Garcia of Benavides, Texas; two daughters Annette Garcia and Debbie (Shawn) Roach of Colleyville, Texas. grandchildren, Richard Garcia Jr., Robert Garcia, Amber Garcia, Stephanie Roach, Lauren Roach, Justin Roach, and Allyson Roach; great grandchildren, Ryan Guzman and Madelynn Ruiz; sister-in-law's, Estella Perez and Maria "Pita" Laird; and numerous nieces and nephews. 
Visitation is Friday, October 16, at 8am to 9:15am at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice, Texas. Funeral procession will depart the funeral Home at 9:30 to Benavides, TX. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am with a holy Rosary Recited at the commence of the mass at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Perez Cemetery in Concepcion, Texas with military honors by the Alice united burial association. Face Masks are required for both visitation and Mass. Rosas Funeral Home will be streaming live the mass on their Facebook Page "Rosas Funeral Home Inc.". Please "like" the page to watch with us.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/northcentraltexas in honor of Romulo Garcia.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
