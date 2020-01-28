|
Rosa Alva G. Perez- 88 years of age passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded with her family. She was a devout mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born April 30, 1931 in Alice, Texas to Fidencio Gonzalez Sr. and Herminia Villarreal Gonzalez. She was a housewife dedicating her all her life to her daughters and family. Rosa enjoyed cooking and making a big meal for all her children and their family to enjoy. She could be found in her yard enjoying her blooming plants and maintaining her yard. Rosa had a passion for gambling and playing chalupa with family and friends.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Fidencio Gonzalez Jr. and Gregorio Efrain Gonzalez; one sister, Herminia Melania Gonzalez and one nephew, Antonino Gonzalez Sr.
Survivors include four daughters, Maria Del Rosario (Ramon) Ramos, Maria N Torres, Maria N. (Danny Guzman) Gonzalez and Herminia V. Perez all of Alice, Texas; 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 5:00 P.M at Rosas Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020