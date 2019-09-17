|
Rosa Delia Montez, 85 years of age passed away in a Corpus Christi hospital. She was born on September 21, 1933 in Alice, Texas to Jose Pena and Zulema Hernandez. Rosie as she was affectionally called was a devout Catholic. She was a very active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Altar and Rosary Society. Rosie enjoyed gardening, she always grew beautiful rose bushes and had a big variety of colors of roses in her yard. She knew no stranger, and many will remember her from the drive thru and other businesses the family operated.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Guadalupe C. Montez; one sister, Minerva Perez and one brother, Rielo Pena.
Survivors include her son, Gabriel (Zulema) Montez of Alice, Texas; three grandchildren, Juan Gabriel (Tenille) Montez, Patrick (Delisa) Montez, Felisha Montez (Rey Vasquez) all of Alice, Texas; great grandchildren, Juan Gabriel Montez Jr., Gabriann Sue Garcia, Jose Caesar Garcia III, Kendel Montez, Librado Garza, Gage Lupe Montez, Juan Francisco Martinez Jr., Zain Lewis Montez, Mercede Garcia, Tayle Cavazos, Violet Martinez, and Axle Vasquez.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 5:00P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday September 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will Follow at the New Collins Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Juan G. Montez, Patrick L. Montez, Juan G Montez Jr., Jose C. Garcia III, Reymundo Montez, Roland Montez, Fidencio Gonzalez Jr. and Juan Cardona Jr.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019