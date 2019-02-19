|
|
Rosa Elena Barajas, 61, died Tuesday February 5, 2019 at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Born in Brownsville, Texas, she was a resident of Alice, Texas. A graduate of Alice High School in 1976, she worked as a Caregiver/Home Provider. She was preceded in death by her father Alejandro Barajas and two brothers Miguel Jaime Barajas and Hector Barajas. Survivors include her mother, Maria Felix Barajas of Alice, Texas; three children; Veronica Elena Guerra of Houston, Efrain Guerra III and Sergio Alejandro Barajas of Alice; five brothers, Albert Barajas of Leavenworth Kan., Juan Barajas of Austin, Texas, George Barajas and Victor Barajas, both of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Baldomero Barajas of Round Rock, Texas. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday February 23, 2019 at First Christian Church 1325 Josephine Dr, Alice, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to First Christian Church of Alice, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019