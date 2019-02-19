Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Church
1325 Josephine Dr
Alice, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Barajas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Elena Barajas


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosa Elena Barajas Obituary
Rosa Elena Barajas, 61, died Tuesday February 5, 2019 at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Born in Brownsville, Texas, she was a resident of Alice, Texas. A graduate of Alice High School in 1976, she worked as a Caregiver/Home Provider. She was preceded in death by her father Alejandro Barajas and two brothers Miguel Jaime Barajas and Hector Barajas. Survivors include her mother, Maria Felix Barajas of Alice, Texas; three children; Veronica Elena Guerra of Houston, Efrain Guerra III and Sergio Alejandro Barajas of Alice; five brothers, Albert Barajas of Leavenworth Kan., Juan Barajas of Austin, Texas, George Barajas and Victor Barajas, both of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Baldomero Barajas of Round Rock, Texas. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday February 23, 2019 at First Christian Church 1325 Josephine Dr, Alice, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to First Christian Church of Alice, Texas.

Please visit www.puenteandsons.com and sign our online guestbook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.