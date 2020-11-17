1/1
Rosa R. Rangel
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa R. Rangel – On November 16, 2020, our Lord called upon his Angel. She was born on September 4, 1932 to the late Jose Felix and Maria Rangel of Alice, Texas. Rosa was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend too many. Rosa will be dearly missed by all.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Felix and Maria Rangel; two sisters, Guadalupe Garcia and Guadalupe Verino; four brothers, Abel, Sotero, Luis and Alfredo Rangel; one son-in-law, Richard D. Palmatier and one grandson, Matthew Perez.
Rosa is survived by one daughter, Rosa L. Palmatier of Corpus Christi,TX; three sons Richard (Linda) Perez, Roberto Perez and Manuel Perez of Alice, TX, and one sister-in-law, Zita Rangel of Alice, TX. She also leaves 6 grandkids, 16 great grandkids and 1 great-great granddaughter, McKenleigh Rose.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 12:30 P. M. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Palmatier, Eric Christian, Miguel Solano, Mark Perez, Daniel Saenz and Felix Silva Services will be livestreamed on Facebook at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved