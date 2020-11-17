Rosa R. Rangel – On November 16, 2020, our Lord called upon his Angel. She was born on September 4, 1932 to the late Jose Felix and Maria Rangel of Alice, Texas. Rosa was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend too many. Rosa will be dearly missed by all.

Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Felix and Maria Rangel; two sisters, Guadalupe Garcia and Guadalupe Verino; four brothers, Abel, Sotero, Luis and Alfredo Rangel; one son-in-law, Richard D. Palmatier and one grandson, Matthew Perez.

Rosa is survived by one daughter, Rosa L. Palmatier of Corpus Christi,TX; three sons Richard (Linda) Perez, Roberto Perez and Manuel Perez of Alice, TX, and one sister-in-law, Zita Rangel of Alice, TX. She also leaves 6 grandkids, 16 great grandkids and 1 great-great granddaughter, McKenleigh Rose.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 12:30 P. M. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Palmatier, Eric Christian, Miguel Solano, Mark Perez, Daniel Saenz and Felix Silva Services will be livestreamed on Facebook at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.

Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

