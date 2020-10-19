1/1
Rosa V. Saenz
1934 - 2020
BENAVIDES - Rosa V. Saenz -86 years of age passed away on October 14, 2020 in an Alice Nursing Home. Rosa was born on March 27th, 1934 in Hebbronville, Texas to Feliberto and Paula Garcia Valderaz. Rosa spent the majority of her life as a homemaker and raising her 5 children, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a caring person who always put others before herself. Her favorite thing to do was going to the "Maquinitas" to try her luck. Rosa is preceded in death by her late husband Olivero Saenz Sr., her daughter Nita Saenz Vela, grandson Phillip Vela and her parents.

Survivors include: One daughter Anabel (Richard) Garcia of Benavides, Texas, three sons Oscar Saenz of Benavides, Texas, Rene (Ronda) Saenz of Alexandria, VA, and Olivero (Teresa) Saenz Jr. of Mission, Texas, and her grandchildren Larissa Saenz, Renie Saenz, Mauro Vela, Ocampo Omar Vela, Jennifer (Javier) Garcia, Richard Garcia Jr, Robert Michael Garcia, and Denise Garcia and her Great Grandchildren, Ryan Matthew Guzman, Madelynn Ava Ruiz, Justin Lopez, Trey Lopez and Rianna Lopez.

Other survivors include: One sister Elma Cantu and one brother, Roberto (Soila) Valderaz from Hebbronville Texas.

The Family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:30am at Rosas Funeral Home until 9:15 am.

Funeral procession will depart at 9:30 am to Benavides, Texas followed by a funeral mass at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Benavides Cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Mauro Vela, Trey Lopez, Javier Garcia, Richard Garcia Jr, Michael Garcia, Ryan Guzman, Randy Oliveira, and Adam Jimenez.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
October 19, 2020
So very sorry to hear about the passing of your beloved Mother. She was such a lovely woman. Sending my love and prayers to the entire family.
Trisha Erickson Perez
Friend
