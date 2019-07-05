|
Rosalinda "Rosie" Gallegos Wilcox, age 66, passed away July 3, 2019 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Guadalupe and Barbarita Gallegos on May 25, 1953 in Alice, Texas. She devoted her time to her family, grandchildren, and friends. She enjoyed family night at bingo, playing cards, and chalupa. She also enjoyed fishing, playing softball in her younger years, and listening to music. She will forever be remembered for her love for her family and spending quality time with her two youngest grandchildren, Jonathan and Kamryn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Anita Garcia; two brothers, Roel Gallegos and Jose Gallegos.
She is survived by four children, Anna Lee (Aris) Beltran, Mario (Melinda) Hernandez, Crissy Hernandez, James Jeffrey Wilcox, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Viola (the late Chacho) Hinojosa, Dalia (Merced) Martinez, Irma (Jorge) Benavides, Ida (the late Antonio) Joslin, Guadalupe (Noelia) Gallegos, and Johnny Gallegos; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3 till 7:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a funeral service that same evening. Services to conclude in the chapel.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 5 to July 12, 2019