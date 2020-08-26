With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Rosalinda "Rosie" Sanchez Gonzalez age 66 of Alice, Texas. Our loving mother, devoted wife, and friend to many lives she touched. She passed peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital. Rosalinda was born on May 27, 1954 in Alice, Texas where she was also raised. She later moved to Lubbock, Texas where she worked for an auto parts store for many years. She treasured her family and always embraced every moment she spent with them. She loved her role as a "Grandma" to her grandchildren. Rosie had a nurturing personality and always knew how to make people around her smile. Her laugh was infectious especially when she was with her family. She enjoyed hosting holidays at her home and one of her favorite holidays was Thanksgiving. She loved to make a huge holiday feast. She was full of life and many people can say she was their best friend. Rosalinda was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique Sanchez, and Juanita Sanchez Garcia, and her sister Maria Mercedes Soliz Ortiz. She is survived by her husband, Rogelio Gonzalez of Alice, Tx. two daughters, Rachel (Freddie) Rodriguez and Crystal Garza. 6 grandchildren: Jaszmine, Tabitha, Taylor (TJ) Rodriguez, Saphyre Garza, Azarriah (A.J.) and Kayla Castillo. 2 sisters: Susana S. (Paul) Hinojosa of Alice, Tx. and Angel Williams of Plano, Tx. one brother: Enrique Sanchez Jr. as well as many nieces and nephews all which she loved deeply. Rosie will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She will always be the "Wind beneath My Wings". Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Services under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store