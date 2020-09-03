1/1
Rosario T. Garcia
1948 - 2020
Rosario T. Garcia, 72, passed away August 13, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born in La Rosita, Texas April 2, 1948 to Francisco Trigo and Gertrudis Trigo. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and her plants. She enjoyed attending Bingos and sporting events with her children. Rosario was often seen going through her Facebook memories and being around her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Gertrudis Trigo; grandchildren, Taylor Scott Garcia and Roel "Rolly" Lazo Jr.; two brothers, Francisco Trigo and Leonardo Trigo; two brothers in law, Noe Garcia and Jesse Garcia.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Juan Garcia of Alice; sons, Samuel Scott Garcia (Jennifer) of Dallas and Juan Omar Garcia (Donna Williams) of Alice; daughters, Loura Liza (Roel) Perez of San Diego, Cris (David) Torres of San Diego, Connie Garcia (Jason) of Alice, and Suzette Garcia (Arnold) of Alice; sisters, Amalia Trejo of Alice, Estella Montemayor of San Antonio, Benita Martinez of La Rosita, Alicia Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Juanita Saenz of San Diego; sisters in law, Esmeralda Garcia, Gracie Garcia, Nora Garcia, Anna Garcia, Noela Garcia, Cindy Garcia, and Ida Morgan; brothers in law, Fernando Garcia, Peter Garcia, Rene Garcia, and Roy Morgan 15 grandchildren: Bobby Joe Gonzalez, Jacob R. Laso, Deandra (Israel) Hernandez, Jenika (Albert) Perez, Joshua R. Guerra (Emily), Cristian A. Hinojosa, Demorie Garcia, Ember Cavazos, Starr Garcia, Ray Villarreal III, Gabreile Villareal (Bryan), Abagail Villarreal (River), Brandon Lee Garcia, Brianna Lyanna Garcia, and Kayla Marie Garcia; 17 great-grandchildren: Bella and Star Coffman, Serenity and Hayley Lazo, Devin and Irasel Hernandez, Delilah and Joshua Guerra, Ivan and Julius Marquez, Lilly and Leila Marquez, Wyatt Villarreal, Penelope and Presley Garcia, Mason and Ahliya Ramos; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be private.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
