Roxanna Regino


1976 - 2020
Roxanna Regino Obituary
Roxanna Regino, age 44, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born in Laredo, Texas on April 24, 1976.
Roxanna was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was the epitome of strength and faith, leaving behind a beautiful legacy in her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leticia Araceli Rodriguez.
Roxanna is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Robert "Rob" Regino of San Diego, Texas; her children, Chelsea (Erasmo) Aguilar, Jr. of Alice, Texas; Roberto Pacheco, Jr. of Laredo, Texas, Yullissa (Martin) Mayorga of Midland, Texas, and Lacey Pacheco of Laredo, Texas; four grandchildren, Kaylee, Hayven, Nicholas, and Angel Aguilar; her maternal grandparents, Augustine and Anna Mendoza of Laredo, Texas; two sisters and one brother, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Social Distancing and Protective Face Masks are requested.
Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Everyone should meet at the church for Funeral Liturgy which will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas with Father Chris Becerra officiating. Graveside Service will follow at Alice Cemetery.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 4 to May 11, 2020
