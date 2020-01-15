|
|
Roxanne Lopez Santos, 53, passed away January 12, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born November 20, 1966 in Alice, Texas to Roberto Lopez and Lucia Garza Garcia. Roxy, or "Miss Roxy" as she was known, previously worked for Cornerstone Baptist Church and made a career as a daycare teacher. She will forever be remembered for her love and devotion to her daycare children and for her powerful upbeat spirit as she entered a room. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roberto Lopez; brother, Henry Garza; brothers in law, Jubal Santos and Roberto Santos; and sister in law, Oralia Arredondo.
She is survived by her husband, Noe Santos of Alice; mother, Lucia "Lucy" Garcia (Pedro) of Alice; brother, Pete Garcia (Bruni) of Alice; Laura Cabrera (Robert) of Ben Bolt; brothers in law and sisters in law, Hilda Gonzalez (Roel) of Alice, Pete Santos (Rosemary) of Victoria, Et Santos (Lisa) of Oregon, Norma Santos of Alice, and Raul Arredondo of San Diego; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Sanchez, Roel Gonzalez Jr., Raul Arredondo Jr, Pete Santos, Roberto Martinez, Juan Diego Sanchez, Manuel Ordonez, and Sergio Salazar.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020