|
|
FREER - Roy Daniel Perez, 38, of Lake Jackson, Texas entered his kingdom August 5th, 2019. Roy was born to Edilia Perez on December 10, 1981 in Fort Worth, Texas. Roy happily married Irma I. Barrera in Lake Jackson, Texas on January 25th, 2019. Roy was an entrepreneur and businessman. He was self-employed and owned his own trucking company, Caliber Transport. Roy grew up in the small town of Freer, Texas. He grew up an active, a bit mischievous child, who loved family time. Roy was an athlete most of his childhood and well into his teen years. He loved football and baseball over anything. Sports were a big part of his life, especially his Dallas Cowboys. Roy was smart, opinionated, and extremely determined. He stopped at nothing to reach his goals, he was definitely a go getter. Roy met Irma in his mid-twenties and began their forever. He became a step-father to one and father to two beautiful little girls, to which he loved with all his heart. He was a proud father and supported his girls endlessly. There was nothing he felt was more important than being a family man. Roy had a head and heart for business which lead him to his trucking company. He loved to take risks and lived life with a "where there's a will there's a way" attitude. Roy left his mark in the hearts of many, with his strong presence and charming personality. He will truly be missed, but never forgotten as he will live forever in the hearts of many.
Roy was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Leonarda Perez and grandfather, Augustin Perez Sr.
Roy is survived by his mother, Edilia "Dilly" Perez (Jose Fernandez) of Alice; daughters, Angela, Danika, and Kate and many loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1500 S. Duval in Freer, Texas with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Following the rosary, a funeral mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1500 S. Duval in Freer, Texas that same evening.
Roy will be reunited with Irma for services and burial at Restwood Funeral Home in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. of Alice.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019