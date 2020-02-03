|
Ruben Cardona, age 68 of Alice, TX, passed away on February 3, 2020. Ruben was born in Alice, TX in 1951. He followed his passion of music and was known for leading Ruben Cardona y Vida Alegre to multiple hits on the music charts. He was inducted into the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame in 2012. Ruben loved fishing, working on his trucks, and helping others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Ruben is preceded in death by his parents, Cristobal and Ercelia G. Cardona; brothers, Cristobal Cardona, Jr. (†Janie), and Carlos Cardona; sisters, Dalia Cruz, Delia Lopez († Pablo), Dominga Cardona, Christina Cardona, and Rosalinda Cardona; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Rodriguez.
Ruben is survived by his daughter, Criselda Mascorro; two sisters, Dora Rodriguez and Alicia Cardona; brother, Carlos Cardona (Maria); sister in-law, Maria Cardona; brother-in-law, Matilde Cruz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him.
The family will receive condolences on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 9:30 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a funeral mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Ruben Cardona may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 11, 2020