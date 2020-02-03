Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Cardona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben Cardona


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruben Cardona Obituary
Ruben Cardona, age 68 of Alice, TX, passed away on February 3, 2020. Ruben was born in Alice, TX in 1951. He followed his passion of music and was known for leading Ruben Cardona y Vida Alegre to multiple hits on the music charts. He was inducted into the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame in 2012. Ruben loved fishing, working on his trucks, and helping others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ruben is preceded in death by his parents, Cristobal and Ercelia G. Cardona; brothers, Cristobal Cardona, Jr. (†Janie), and Carlos Cardona; sisters, Dalia Cruz, Delia Lopez († Pablo), Dominga Cardona, Christina Cardona, and Rosalinda Cardona; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Rodriguez.

Ruben is survived by his daughter, Criselda Mascorro; two sisters, Dora Rodriguez and Alicia Cardona; brother, Carlos Cardona (Maria); sister in-law, Maria Cardona; brother-in-law, Matilde Cruz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 9:30 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a funeral mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Ruben Cardona may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -