SAN DIEGO - Ruben Everett 54 years of age passed away after a sudden illness on June 15, 2020 in an Alice Hospital. Ruben was a 1984 San Diego High School graduate, and a spirited Vaquero Fan. In 1985 he attended T.S.T.I. in Harlingen, Texas. In 1988 Ruben started his own company, Everett's Air Conditioning and Heating. In 1995 he married Melissa Gonzalez and together they continued the company for 32 years. He was loyal, dedicated, devoted and a community icon to all his customers. He was an avid Cowboy fan and enjoyed playing Poker with the guys. He loved his family with all his heart and will be missed dearly by all his family, friends, and customers. He was preceded in death by his parents Raul Everett and Elvira Cervantes, brother Richard Smithwick, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Ruben is survived by his wife of almost 25 years Melissa G. Everett, sons Ruben "Bubba" Everett Jr., Joe Daniel "J.D." Everett, Ayden Jace Everett, Special Son he raised, Omar (Kristen) Ramirez, and his children, Omar "Little O." Ramirez, Alysa Ramirez and Seth Ramirez, his daughter, Venessa (Esteban Diaz) Everett and his grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Diaz and Esteban "E.J. " Diaz, his brothers Raul "Cocin" Everett, Rene (Christina) Everett, Joe (Kim) Smithwick, Ronald (Belinda) Smithwick, sister, Joann Smithwick, step-brothers, Jeffery Smithwick, Jeremy Smithwick, step-sister, Judy A. Smithwick, Special aunt and uncle, Blanca and Romeo Alaniz, his mother in law, Elda Gonzalez, father in law, Ramon (Margie) Gonzalez, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers in law,and sisters in law. Active Pallbearers: Amado Trevino, Joe "Gordo" Pena, Ruben Nunez, Abel de la Torre, Fred Gonzalez, Ernesto Flores, Rolando Salaiz and Pat Mata. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government mandates. We ask everyone to follow the guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks inside the Funeral home and church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No.2. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.