FREER - Ruben P. Espinoza - Passed away July 30, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital surrounded by his family. Ruben was born April 18, 1946 in Freer, Texas to Manuel and Francisca Perez Espinoza. Ruben was a graduate of Freer High school. He worked for various oil companies around the Freer area. Ruben will be remembered by many for his unselfish charter, he was always lending a helping hand to many in the community of Freer. He always made time for the young ones to help with projects, Practices for sports or a simple pep talk to encourage and motivate the youngsters. He spent many hours and afternoon coaching and teaching the boys in the Lions little league team. He was a true Buckaroo to the name and a proud fan of the Dallas cowboys but his team that made him stand tall and proud were the Lions Little League team of Freer. Ruben was the life of the party; he always started the dance with the first dance and ended to the very end. "Dance with the angels in heaven and let your light shine bright in heaven" we will forever miss and love you Dad.
Ruben rejoined his parents, Manuel and Francisca P. Espinoza; two sisters, Juanita Salinas and Melba Villarreal and two brothers, Rodolfo "Fito" and Juan Espinoza.
Survivors include his two children, Manuel Alberto (Michelle) Espinoza of Beaumont, Texas and Rosie Espinoza Parchman of Portland, Texas; two brothers, Raymundo Espinoza of Benavides, Texas and Ralph (Carolina) Espinoza of Freer, Texas and one sister, Lesbia Villarreal of Three Rivers, Texas. Other survivors include his grandchildren: Jessica (Ray) Serna, Gabriel (Yvonne) Espinoza, Elias Espinoza, Eva Espinoza, Aidan Pena, Paige Espinoza and four great grandchildren: Damien Serna, Hayleigh Serna, Jemma Serna and Mia Espinoza and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service for the inurnment of the cremains will be held on Saturday Aug 24, 2019 at the Halh Memorial Park Cemetery in Freer at 10:00 A.M.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2019