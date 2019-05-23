|
SAN DIEGO - 80 years of age passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. Ruben was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He retired as a plant operator for Reynolds Metal Co. after 34 years. After his retirement he enjoyed farming and ranching. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Ruben is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elodia L. Smithwick, one sister Delpha Garcia and one great-grandson Uriah Martinez. Survivors include, his wife of 58 years , Maria Albesa Smithwick, San Diego, Texas, two sons, Ruben Rene "Sonny" (Debbie) Smithwick, Jr., Orange Grove, Texas, and Steven Noah (Angelica) Smithwick, San Diego, Texas, three daughters, Sandra (Hector Mario) Bazan, Loma Linda , Texas, Sally Smithwick, San Diego, Texas, and Sarah (Roel Chapa) Smithwick, Alice, Texas, one brother, Charles (Cota) Smithwick, Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas, one sister, Sally (Henry) Messer, Sugarland, Texas, 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 23 to May 30, 2019