Rudy H. Lopez, age 64, passed away November 21, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born December 8, 1955 in Mathis, Texas to Simon and Carlota Lopez. Rudy had an enormous love for his family and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbecuing, and working on his yard. Rudy took pride in his ranch, Lopez Sueño Ranch, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends there. He spent his life working in the oilfield and was proud of his accomplishments and the relationships he made there. He carried on the customs and traditions he learned in the way he was taught. He took pride in doing things the "old school" way, from his work ethic to butchering hogs and looked forward to continuing those traditions with new family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Carlota Lopez; and sister, Herminia Rivera.



Rudy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jo Ann Lopez of Alice; three sons, Rudy Lopez Jr. (Emily), Steve Lopez (Stacy) and Jason Cody Lopez all of Alice; four brothers, Simon Lopez Lopez of Seguin, Carlos Lopez (Aurora) of Portland, Robert Lopez (Norma) of Pharr, and Humberto Lopez (Julia) of Banquete; three sisters, Dora Ramon (Raul) of Seguin, Minerva Chapa (Homero) of Alice, and Jesusa Rivera (Cosme) of Alice; 14 grandchildren, Samantha Nicole Lopez, Rudy Lopez III (Sabrina), Markus Mikel Lopez, Isaac Xavier Lopez, Mireya D'Lisa Lopez, Celeste Rose Lopez, Steve Matthew Lopez Jr., David Michael Lopez, Ryan Christopher Lopez, Brandon Rey Lopez, Jason Cody Lopez Jr., Erin Alexis Lopez, Cody Jasiel Lopez, and Victoria Nikole Lopez; five great-grandchildren, Mia, Isabelle, Iziah, Laura Lee, and Arias; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5:30 till 9 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:30 pm at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Services to conclude at the church.



Pallbearers will be grandsons, Rudy III "Trey", Steve Matthew, David Michael, Ryan Christopher, Jason Cody Jr., Markus Mikel, Isaac Xavier, Cody Jasiel, and Brandon Rey.



Honorary pallbearers will be Simon Lopez, Carlos Lopez, Robert Lopez, Humberto Lopez, Marie Rivera, and Joe Carbajal Jr. "Bear".



Services will be livestreamed at Rosas Funeral Home Facebook page. Please like the page and a notification will be sent to you once services begin.



Masks are required upon entering our facilities and during all services.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store