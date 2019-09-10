|
Our Little angel gained his wings and flew to join our Lord and Savior beyond the clouds and sunshine. Our little boy Sal Rios IV at the age of 8 years of age left us on September 8, 2019. He made a big impact in the community of Alice, showing them how to enjoy life as he dealt with the biggest battle of his life, cancer. He and his family raised Childhood Cancer Awareness in the community. He attended Saenz Elementary of Alice, Texas. He enjoyed watching the Paw Patrol, PJ Mask, Baby Shark. He will always be remembered as "Sal-Strong" inspiring other cancer victims to battle illness.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Melchor Rosas.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents, Salvador III and Magdalena R. Rios of Alice, Texas; two sisters, Brenda Lee and Dinasty Lynne Rios; paternal grandparents, Salvador Jr. "Tweety" and Ester Rios; three aunts, Rosana Rios, Melissa Rios, Anahi (Arnold) Lozano all of Alice, Texas; one uncle, Omar (Christina) Rosas of Florida; first cousins, Roel Rodriguez Jr., Isaac Rios, Kevin Hinojosa, Sergio Hinojosa, Johnny Rodriguez, Xavier Longoria, Chris Longoria, Deliza Ramos, Avery Gonzalez, Daniel Cantu; other cousins and special mention, Hannah Martinez.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Rosas Funeral Home with a holy rosary being recited at 7:00 pm that evening. Mass of Angels will be celebrated Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Omar Rosas, Jose Losoya, Jose Gonzalez, Roel Rodriguez, Jesse Luera and Gabriel Medina.
The family would like to thank his Doctors and nurses and all the medial teams that helped and encourage him during his treatments and care. Your work was never unnoticed and you will remain in our hearts. Special thanks to Veronica Hinojosa, Antonia Munoz De La Garza and Ally Corzine.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019