PREMONT - Samuel J. Trejo, age 89, passed away February 18, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born May 28, 1929 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ciprian and Paula Trejo. Samuel served in the United States Army. He enjoyed gambling and spending time with his children. He was a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ciprian and Paula Trejo; wife, Aurelia Trejo; son, Homer Davila; brothers, Ciprian Trejo, Manuel Trejo, and Jose Trejo; sisters, Beatrice Hinojosa and Oralia Contreras; and grandson, David Davila.
He is survived by his children, Gloria Davila of Premont, Emma Garcia of Corpus Christi, Maria Guadalupe Pena (Juanito) of Falfurrias, Elisa Rios of Premont, and Erasmo Davila (Cynthia) of Hebbronville; brother, Baldemar Trejo of Premont; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral procession will depart Rosas Funeral Home in Alice at 12:15 p.m. for a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Premont Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Larry Trejo, Jose R. Trejo, Jacinto Espinoza, Ralph Hernandez, Rudy Ramos, Jose Anthony Perez, and Jose Trejo III.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019