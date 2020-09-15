Robstown / San Diego - San Juanita "Janie" Wheeler, 65 years of age, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in San Diego, Texas on January 26, 1955 to her parents, Manuel Salinas, and Guadalupe Gonzalez Salinas. She was a graduate of San Diego High School and was formerly employed as a provider for Del Cielo Home Health for several years. She enjoyed playing chalupa, bingos and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel T. Salinas; step father, Armando Santos; two brothers, Jesse and Eloy Salinas; paternal grandparents, Julio and Virgina Salinas ; maternal grandparents, Benito and Macedona Gonzalez; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Christina Granado; step grandparents, Alonzo and Alicia Santos; a nephew, Saul Aaron Santos.



Janie is survived by her husband of 22 years of marriage, John Wheeler of Robstown, Texas; one daughter, Hilda (Rudy) Marquez of Corpus Christi, Texas; one son, Joey (Erica) Ramos of Alice, Texas; two stepsons, John Joseph Wheeler and Travis Wheeler both of Robstown, Texas; her mother, Guadalupe Guerrero of San Diego, Texas; two sisters, Rosie Llanes and Leticia "Letty" Trigo (Lalo) both of San Diego, Texas; three brothers, Armando "Mickey" (Sylvia) Santos Jr. , Roy (Christina) Santos and Orlando (Margot) Santos all of San Diego, Texas; two half-sisters, Maria Salinas and Virginia († Gabriel) Cantu; four half-brothers, Daniel Salinas, David (Norma) Salinas, Julio Salinas, Juan Manuel (Christina) Salinas; step brother, Rodolfo Davila; step sister, Margie (Ramon) Gonzalez; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Rudy, Stacy, John Michael, Rosie, Macy, Janis, Rudy, Alyssa, Javier, Eliseo "E.J."; 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas with a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

